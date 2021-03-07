Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,201 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after buying an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after buying an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

BMY traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 14,980,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.