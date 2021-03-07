Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,548,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,660,223. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,280 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

