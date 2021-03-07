Xuez (XUEZ) Trading 248% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 108.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded up 248% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $70,036.67 and approximately $64,947.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,967,289 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,855 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

