Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the January 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

