Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $27,112.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.00254084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00102572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002931 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,889,919 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.