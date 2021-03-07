yearn.finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $571.45 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $571.45 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $41,237.14 or 0.81737634 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00469745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00077213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00051594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00461823 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.

