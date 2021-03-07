YIELD App Reaches One Day Volume of $5.70 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $80.38 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YIELD App has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00041854 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 92,414,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,411,075 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.