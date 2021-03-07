Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the January 28th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,228.5 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.