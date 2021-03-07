Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 1,046,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,277,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

YJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunji during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yunji by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

