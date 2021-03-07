Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $5.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 million and the lowest is $5.27 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $25.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $30.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.16 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $42.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

