Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Announce $4.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $5.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $19.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $19.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $222.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average is $183.71. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

