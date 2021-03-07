Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,247 shares of company stock worth $16,316,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. 363,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,259. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

