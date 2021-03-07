Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Kingstone Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 11,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $623,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.