Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $116.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.83 million and the highest is $132.80 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $105.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $538.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $550.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $631.15 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

PCRX stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.20. 416,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,588. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

