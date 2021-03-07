Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $3.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Capital One Financial reported earnings of ($3.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $12.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $18.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 599,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $127.70 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

