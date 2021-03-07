Zacks: Analysts Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

AVAL stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

