Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRLN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

