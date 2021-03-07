Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

GTT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,206. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 558,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.