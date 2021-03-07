Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.48. PDC Energy reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen upped their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,102. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $41.91.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.