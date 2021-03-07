Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $6.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $22.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 5,660,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

