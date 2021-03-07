Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.17 Million

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce $534.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $541.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $459.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $64,500,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. 313,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,499. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $179.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $141.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

