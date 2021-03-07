Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Announce $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $10.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

