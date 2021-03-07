Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.53. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.