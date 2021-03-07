Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.58. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

CPF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,639. The company has a market cap of $691.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

