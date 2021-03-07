Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,410 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,258 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

