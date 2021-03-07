Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post sales of $8.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.03 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.53. 2,241,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,291. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

