Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $10.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings of $10.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.11 and the highest is $20.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $6.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $46.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $57.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $39.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $54.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.81.

REGN stock traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.