Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $2.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.68.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.