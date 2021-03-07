Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Yatra Online stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 772,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,054. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.