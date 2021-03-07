Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Sell

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of ITMR opened at $23.97 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 57.9% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.