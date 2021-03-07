Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

