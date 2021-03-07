Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNIT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 460,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

