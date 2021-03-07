Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. However, per the Renewable Fuel Standard, Valero is compelled to divert cash in order to add volumes of renewable fuels. This can limit profitability. Notably, weak demand for gasoline and jet fuel in this challenging environment has been denting the company’s refining business. Moreover, although the firm’s cash balance can clear the short-term debt, the coronavirus-dented fuel demand has raised questions about the firm’s ability to pay off a portion of its long-term debt.”

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,633.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $79.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

