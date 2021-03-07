Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.67.

NOVT opened at $126.95 on Thursday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.04.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 118.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

