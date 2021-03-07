Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Buy

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

