Zilla (ZLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,131.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Zilla has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $190,992.08 and approximately $3,131.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

