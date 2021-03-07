Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $75.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after buying an additional 74,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.