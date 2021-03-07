ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $407.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZIX by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

