zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €163.14 ($191.93).

ZO1 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

zooplus stock traded down €5.20 ($6.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €190.00 ($223.53). The company had a trading volume of 26,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €165.48. zooplus has a 12 month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12 month high of €244.00 ($287.06). The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 98.96.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

