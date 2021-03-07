Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64,475.82

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $64,475.82 and $24,869.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.