Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zumiez by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,278 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 80.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,320 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at $156,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $645,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,506 shares of company stock worth $11,716,655 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

