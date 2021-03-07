Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYXI. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Zynex by 57.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zynex by 26.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

