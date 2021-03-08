$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAE.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $771.30 million, a P/E ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAE by 85.3% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

