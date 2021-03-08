-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AZRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of AZRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

