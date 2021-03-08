$0.19 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 362,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $592.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

