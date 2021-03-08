-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,540. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $139.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.27.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.