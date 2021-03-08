-$0.21 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.