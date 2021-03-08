$0.23 EPS Expected for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oblong’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Oblong will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oblong.

Separately, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:OBLG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. Oblong has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

