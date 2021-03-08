$0.50 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Graco posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

