$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

